Declan Rice bust-up: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaks out on row between England midfielder and assistant coach 'AirPods Albert'

After successive victories in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively, Arsenal return to league action when they travel to strugglers Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The north Londoners - who ran out 4-1 winners over Championship side Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Sunday, before beating Chelsea - are looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League by emerging from the City Ground with all three points.

Previewing the trip to Forest - who are currently 17th in the league, having lost four of their last five top-flight fixtures, Arsenal boss Arteta said: “Winning away from home in the Premier League is extremely tough. They (Forest) are a team that we have beaten over the last few years, and we have done a lot of things right to beat a really good team. With Sean [Dyche], they are different, very, very efficient in what they do, very clear identity and that’s what makes them very dangerous.

“He's a top coach, really good at what he does. You can see straight away the fingerprints on the team, the way they play, the results that they got against some of the big teams as well, how difficult they constantly make it for you. He's so experienced in the league, so it's a very tough match.”