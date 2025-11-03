'I am concerned' - Mikel Arteta reveals Viktor Gyokeres injury fears as Arsenal striker ruled out of Champions League clash

Gyokeres has settled straight in at his new club, bagging six goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season. Although he is yet to score against a top-half club in the Premier League, Arsenal fans have been impressed with their new striker's work on and off the ball as he continues to adapt to life back in England. But despite becoming a mainstay in the starting XI, the former Sporting man is expected to miss some time after being taken off at half-time during the 2-0 win at Turf Moor. That will include the latest instalment of Champions League action, as Arsenal look to maintain their perfect record in the competition in Prague.
Speaking in his press conference ahead of the trip to the Czech Republic, head coach Arteta admitted he is worried about the extent of the 27-year-old's injury. He said: "I am concerned because he hasn't had many muscular issues, and he had to leave the pitch as he was feeling something. That is a concern for a player who is very explosive."