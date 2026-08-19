Mikel Arteta targets historic Premier League repeat as Arsenal boss prepares for life after Pep Guardiola rivalry

While Arsenal have already made significant waves in the transfer market with the £75 million acquisition of Bruno Guimaraes, Arteta has hinted that the club’s business might not be finished just yet. The Gunners are currently assessing their options in the final third, particularly following the departure of Leandro Trossard. With questions also lingering over the long-term future of Gabriel Martinelli, the club has been linked with several high-profile targets, including Liverpool-linked winger Bradley Barcola. Arteta remains coy but maintains that the club will always look to improve if the right opportunity arises.

"When we show ambition at the club it has to come from the very top and I think the ownership has been very supportive with everything we are doing at the club," he explained. "The motivation is always there to be better. If we can identify the talent to make us better then we have to do it but we have to focus on what we have in house to make sure they evolve, grow and be better."

"You can see how crazy and unpredictable the league is. It's better not to talk too much, be prepared, be open and hopefully we can wrap up the transfer window in a really positive way."