'I'm upset and frustrated' - Mikel Arteta says he felt 'pain in my tummy' after seeing Arsenal lose clean sheet record in Sunderland draw

Arsenal went behind through a Dan Ballard goal 10 minutes before the break. The former Gunners trainee rifled past Raya from close range after being played in by fellow defender Nordi Mukiele.
Mikel Arteta's side pushed hard for an equaliser after the restart and were duly rewarded in the 54th minute as Bukayo Saka beat Robin Roefs at his near post after some good pressing by the visitors to force Enzo Le Fee into a mistake in his own half.
Martin Zubimendi cannoned an effort off the crossbar as Arsenal looked to go in front and it was Leandro Trossard who came up clutch once more to rifle past Roefs from 20 yards.
Arsenal looked set for a huge three points but were forced to share the spoils as Brobbey managed to work his way between Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes to bag a late equaliser.