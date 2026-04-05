Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal stars and provides Gabriel injury update after shock FA Cup exit against Southampton

The night went from bad to worse for the Gunners as key defender Gabriel was forced off during the second half. The Brazilian's potential absence could be a massive blow to Arsenal's Premier League title charge and their upcoming Champions League quarter-final fixtures. Arteta admitted that the initial signs were worrying after the centre-back requested to be taken off the pitch.

"I don't know. I think he felt something," Arteta said when asked for an update on the defender's condition. "I don't know exactly what it is. We're going to have to assess him. But obviously when a player asks him to be substituted, it’s not good news."