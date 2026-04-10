Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backs Mikel Merino to make dramatic injury recovery before end of season despite surgery on broken foot
Arteta's faith in Merino recovery
Arsenal supporters have received a major boost regarding the fitness of Merino, with Arteta suggesting - ahead of Saturday's clash against Bournemouth - that the midfielder could beat the initial prognosis for his return. After undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot suffered against Manchester United in January, many feared the Spaniard’s season was over, but his manager believes a comeback is on the cards.
Speaking about Merino's progress, Arteta said: "He’s another one that is going to push every boundary. He’s out of his boot now. He’s doing quite a lot of exercises already. He’s reacted really well to the surgery. He’s got no pain. It’s more for the medical staff to go a bit further on that. But I’m sure there is a chance to make that period shorter. If there is a person who can do it, I’m sure that’s going to be Mikel again."
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Eze returns for Bournemouth clash
While Merino continues his long-term recovery, the Gunners have been handed an immediate lift with the news that Eberechi Eze is available for selection. The England international has been sidelined for the last three matches after picking up a lower leg injury during the win over Bayer Leverkusen, but he has returned to full training ahead of the trip to Bournemouth.
Arteta was full of praise for the playmaker's dedication to his recovery, stating: "He is available. He has [been ahead of schedule], my first conversation with him after he felt a niggle, he wanted to be available the next week, we knew that was impossible. But the recovery, the will that he’s shown from day one to get back as quick as possible, how he’s pushed the medical staff and himself to be there tomorrow, it’s just great to watch."
Odegaard faces fresh fitness test
However, the news isn't all positive for the north London side, as captain Martin Odegaard has emerged as a fresh injury doubt. Odegaard, who only recently returned from a knee problem, appeared to pick up a knock during the midweek victory over Sporting CP in Lisbon. Norway coach Stale Solbakken has already commented on the situation, suggesting it may be a minor setback.
Solbakken told TV 2: "Martin got one' where he shouldn’t have, but I think he’ll be back on the field in the not-too-distant future. He has made a comeback and played two 60 minutes. [Now he’s had] a small setback, but it doesn’t have to mean much." Arteta chose to remain tight-lipped on the captain's status, refusing to confirm or deny his availability for the weekend.
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Further squad updates from the Emirates
Arsenal are managing several other concerns as they enter the business end of the season. Arteta remained evasive regarding the current status of Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, though he hinted at movement within the medical room. He noted that there have been "changes since yesterday" regarding the fitness of his defensive and attacking stars. Notably, Piero Hincapie has returned to training.