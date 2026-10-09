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Alvino Hanafi

Committed till 2030! Thrilled Arteta lifts lid on lucrative new Gunners mega-deal

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M. Arteta
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Premier League

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight after signing a lucrative contract extension that will keep him at Arsenal until 2030. Speaking to the media for the first time since putting pen to paper, the Spaniard revealed the excitement surrounding the negotiations.

  • Arteta commits long-term future to Gunners

    Mikel Arteta addressed the media for the first time since formalising a new lucrative contract extension with Arsenal that runs until the summer of 2030. The Spaniard, who guided the club to the Premier League title, spoke warmly about the mutual desire between himself and the board to continue their journey together.

    The announcement provided a massive mood boost at the Sobha Realty Training Centre ahead of hosting Leeds United.

    The agreement solidifies Arteta's long-term project in north London.

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Manager praises handling of contract negotiations

    Arteta praised the professional manner in which Arsenal's hierarchy managed the renewal process. "My family are very grateful to be able to enjoy this unbelievable right to continue," Arteta stated during his pre-match press conference.

    "I said from the beginning that me and the club wanted the same thing but I loved the way it was handled."

    "The most important thing is at the end, when you are about to sign, looking around the room and seeing excitement in their eyes."

  • Relentless ambition to sustain elite standards

    Despite securing his long-term future, Arteta insisted that past successes mean nothing without daily commitment to improvement. "That is it, now I have to earn the right every single day to continue at this level," the Arsenal boss added.

    His determination to drive standards reflects the culture established inside the club over his tenure.

    Players and staff welcomed the stability provided by the new deal.

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    Focus shifts immediately to Leeds clash

    With his contractual future fully resolved, Arteta's immediate priority shifts to maintaining Arsenal's domestic title defence. The Gunners boss wants his side to celebrate his extension with three points on Saturday afternoon.

    Arsenal face Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium seeking a return to winning ways.

    Arteta remains determined to bring further silverware to the club over the next four years.

Premier League
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Arsenal
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Leeds United
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