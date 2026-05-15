Mikel Arteta admits to ‘big trophies’ failure at Arsenal as Gunners target Premier League & Champions League double

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal manager acknowledged the frustration but insisted the team’s recent trajectory has only strengthened their desire to finish the job. Arteta openly addressed the club’s record in recent years while discussing the ongoing title race.

"When you see the trajectory and what we've built in the last few years, and especially in the last four years in terms of consistency, the amount of points and wins, we should have a few big trophies already," Arteta explained. "That only happens in this league, but that drives you to be even better. So, we still have to make that step of finalising the business and that's the opportunity we have in the next three days."

"There are so many people obviously that contribute daily to create and to build what in our eyes was the best path and the best way to do it. And then you have to earn it day by day, adapt to the circumstances, mould it, change it, and when the ownership shows the ambition that they have, when our supporters show the ambition that they have, when the team, the players, all the staff show the ambition that they have, at the end it will come."