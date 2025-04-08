'My heroes' - Michail Antonio thanks medics for saving his life in emotional visit to air ambulance base after horror car crash that left West Ham star with 'mental trauma'
Michail Antonio made a heartfelt return to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance base to thank the paramedics who saved his life following a car crash.
- Antonio crashed his Ferrari in December
- Suffered life-threatening injuries
- Thanked the medical staff for their service