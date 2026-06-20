Michael Olise hopes to live up to the hype after Kylian Mbappe pays huge compliment to France star
Mbappe hails Olise as France’s future
The immense chemistry between the duo was on full display during France's opening match against Senegal - a 3-1 victory - where Mbappe scored twice, with both goals assisted by Olise. The Real Madrid superstar did not hold back when assessing Olise's impact on the squad, describing the 24-year-old as a vital part of both the present and the future of French football.
In an interview with L'Équipe, Mbappe spoke highly of the former Crystal Palace man, saying: “He is the player of today and tomorrow. He has that elegance and vision in his game. I get along very well with him. These days, we speak French together. He speaks it well. Then again, he has the kind of personality that means you, the media, will probably never know whether his French is improving or not, because he doesn’t talk to you very much (laughs). He doesn’t like it; that’s just who he is. Michael is an introvert. He chooses his words carefully and sparingly. But his feet do the talking for him. Accept him as he is. He will never change. On top of being an extraordinary player, he’s also a great person.”
- AFP
Olise responds to the captain’s words
Olise, who has amassed 18 caps and seven goals for his country, remained humble when presented with the captain's comments. This modesty follows an outstanding 2025-26 season with Bayern Munich, where the winger made 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 31 assists. Despite the heavy weight of expectation that comes with being championed by one of the world's best players, the winger is focused on maintaining his form and professional growth.
“Ah, it’s an enormous compliment. Do I agree? No. I mean that it is pleasant to hear that, especially from Kylian. When it concerns someone you play with, whom you respect and who has already accomplished so much in football, I think it is always pleasant to hear this kind of thing. For the moment, I would say that, yes, I am a player of the present. If I continue to work hard and keep my feet on the ground, then I hope to indeed become a player of the future,” Olise stated in a recent interview.
Establishing himself at Bayern Munich
The winger's development has skyrocketed since his move to the Bundesliga. Olise joined Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 on a five-year contract, delivering stellar performances ever since; a run that saw him claim both the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for 2024–25 and the prestigious Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2025–26. His ability to combine technical flair with clinical finishing has made him a focal point for both club and country, and his recent domestic success in Germany has only served to justify the hype surrounding his international emergence.
Olise’s quiet off-pitch persona contrasts with his dynamic form. A regular under Deschamps, the winger forms a potent World Cup attack alongside Mbappe and Dembele. After securing a domestic double (Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal) last season, Olise now aims to guide France - the previous tournament's runners-up - to a third global crown following triumphs in 1998 and 2018. Having already won an Olympic silver medal in 2024, he is now eager to secure his first major international trophy.
- AFP
Olise shifts focus to Iraq after Real Madrid denial
Recent transfer reports had strongly linked Olise with a sensational summer move to Real Madrid, raising the prospect of him linking up with Mbappe at the club level. However, the Spanish giants swiftly put an end to the speculation by issuing an official statement denying any negotiations for the player. Consequently, the Bayern Munich star will now shift his entire focus to France’s upcoming World Cup group stage match against Iraq, as Les Bleus look to secure a victory and guarantee their qualification for the next round.