Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Michael HartonoGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Michael Hartono, co-owner of the Como club alongside his brother Robert, has died

Indonesian media report the death of the 86-year-old majority shareholder

Michael Hartono, the majority shareholder of Como alongside his brother Robert Budi, has died at the age of 86. The Hartono brothers are Indonesian billionaires, ranked among the world’s richest men, known for having built a tobacco empire (Djarum) and diversified into banking (BCA), electronics (Polytron) and property. Since 2019, they have owned Como 1907, which they have taken from Serie D to Serie A and now into the Champions League zone.


The news of his passingwas reported by Indonesian media, and there has been no statement from the club as yet. Shortly afterwards, a statement of condolence was issued by Como.



  • Who was he?

    Michael Bambang Hartono was one of Indonesia’s most influential businessmen. Gazzetta.it looks back at his life. A professional bridge player, he campaigned for many years for bridge to be included in the Asian Games. His team won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. The Hartono empire was founded when his father, Oei Wie Gwan, bought a bankrupt cigarette company in 1950.


    Since then, the company has become one of Indonesia’s leading producers of clove cigarettes. The Hartono family owns a significant stake in Bank Central Asia, the country’s largest bank by market capitalisation, as well as prime property in Jakarta and the well-known electronics brand Polytron.



    • Advertisement

  • COMO'S CONDOLENCES

    As stated on Como’s official website: “Como 1907 is deeply saddened by the passing of Michael Bambang Hartono. The Club extends its sincerest condolences to the Hartono family and the entire Djarum Group. Under the family’s leadership, the Club has opened a new chapter in its history, and for this reason the club remembers him with gratitude and respect.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Como crest
Como
COM
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS