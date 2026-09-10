Sportimage
'I prefer him on the left!' – Michael Carrick jokes with Bryan Mbeumo as Manchester United manager demands total focus for Champions League return
Carrick leads United back to elite stage
Michael Carrick will mark Manchester United's return to the UEFA Champions League when they host Azerbaijani outfit Sabah at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. The Red Devils worked tirelessly to secure their place back among Europe's elite after a multi-year absence from the competition.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carrick stressed that competing at this level represents the baseline standard expected at Old Trafford.
The head coach insisted his side are fully focused on making a deep run rather than simply celebrating their return.
- AFP
Boss provides Shaw, De Ligt, and Sesko updates
Carrick addressed several key selection talking points ahead of the fixture, clarifying why Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt missed open training at Carrington. Shaw was granted a designated recovery day, while De Ligt continues the final stages of his rehabilitation following a long-term layoff.
Meanwhile, striker Benjamin Sesko is pushing closer to a starting berth after scoring a magnificent equalizer off the bench against Everton.
"Luke was just given an extra recovery day," Carrick explained. "Matta is on a good track and it is great to have him back around us, while Ben is getting closer and closer after training fully for three-and-a-bit weeks."
Carrick jokes with Mbeumo over positional preferences
A light-hearted moment illuminated the press conference when Carrick interrupted a question regarding Bryan Mbeumo's preferred position across the front line. The manager jokingly claimed his forward prefers playing on the left wing, sparking smiles between the duo.
On a more tactical note, Carrick acknowledged that managing a squad through a relentless schedule—including an upcoming Manchester derby—requires total squad depth and trust.
He praised Sabah's tactical organization, insisting United must respect their Azerbaijani opponents.
- Getty Images Sport
Former winner sets sights on long-term consistency
Having won the Champions League as a player in 2008, Carrick described lifting the trophy as the ultimate feeling in football. He challenged his current squad to remain humble, embrace high expectations, and establish United as permanent fixtures in the knockout rounds.
The Red Devils intend to build momentum from their opening fixture before turning their attention back to domestic commitments.
"It is a magical competition and it is where we want to be every single year," Carrick concluded. "We are here to do business and go as far as we possibly can."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting