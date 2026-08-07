Win or bust! Michael Carrick sent Man Utd trophy warning by Premier League title winner as key trait shared with Sir Alex Ferguson is highlighted

Sharpe was another to form part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s golden era of success at Old Trafford. Carrick will have taken plenty of important lessons from the time that he spent working under the legendary Scot.

Asked to pick out the most important traits that United’s current boss needs to have taken from his one-time mentor, Sharpe added: “I don't know if Michael needs to take anything from Alex Ferguson.

“I think you should learn from managers you've played under and take little bits from them, but certainly the winning mentality from Sir Alex. He wanted to win every game, no matter whether it was home or away, if it was a tough game or an easy game, every game needed to be won and I think Michael's the same as that.

“I think there's a discipline he has in and around the dressing room during games, during training, even in pre-season games this season. I think he has the right attitude from everyone.

“I don't know if there's anything specific, but just work ethic and a winning mentality. I think the main thing is to get the team starting on the front foot from the first whistle. I think too many times over the last few seasons they've started off a little bit shoddy and a little bit lacklustre and teams have nipped in front. Then it's hard to come and get results back, but I think if you can get on the front foot and start positive and put teams under pressure, I think he's got a chance of doing well.”