'We will come through it' - Michael Carrick fully believes Manchester United squad will overcome sticky spell

Manchester United head coach Carrick has described the club's current situation as a 'challenging, stickier' period but remains steadfast in his conviction that the squad will find their way out of the slump. The Red Devils have endured a frustrating start to the season, managing just two victories from their opening eight fixtures across all competitions. Following recent defeats to local rivals Manchester City and Brighton, the side has struggled for momentum, recording consecutive draws against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's crucial Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, Carrick was realistic about the team's position while defending his long-term vision. 'Of course we hoped for a lot more [this season], we expected a lot more, but we are where we are,' he explained during a press conference on Monday.

'I was aware there was going to be a period when it was going to become a bit more challenging, a bit stickier. That's part of it. Football and building something takes a journey. You've got to overcome things,' he said as quoted by ESPN. The manager’s focus now shifts to the European stage, where a 4-0 thrashing of Sabah on matchday one has provided a rare highlight in an otherwise underwhelming campaign for the Manchester giants.