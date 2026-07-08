‘Fighting for every trophy’ - Michael Carrick reveals 2026-27 ambition for Man Utd as Red Devils prepare for Premier League & Champions League challenges

Carrick is refusing to temper expectations at Old Trafford, boldly claiming that his United side are ready to compete for "every trophy available" in the 2026-27 season. Having successfully stabilised the ship following the departure of Ruben Amorim, the former England midfielder has been tasked with restoring the Red Devils to the pinnacle of world football.

"We know we’ve got what it takes to beat the best teams in this league," Carrick wrote in a message to fans in the club’s official yearbook. "Now it’s about doing that over a full Premier League campaign, while also fighting for every trophy available to us. We’ve got a fantastic group of players, and we believe they have the required standards of talent, commitment and determination to be successful here. They love being at the club, and we can see how badly they want it; that gives us the confidence to know we’re really building something and moving in the right direction."



