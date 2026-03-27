The STJD Prosecutor's Office has charged Memphis under Article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which pertains to conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics. If found guilty, the attacker faces a suspension ranging from one to six matches, in addition to a financial penalty proportional to the severity of the act.
Memphis Depay faces SIX-GAME ban as court files complaint after Corinthians star spotted using phone on the bench
Potential suspension and legal charges
- Getty Images Sport
Concerns over influence and disciplinary control
According to the tribunal, the player's behavior is particularly concerning due to his high media profile. The prosecution stated that a star of his calibre has a strong capacity to influence behaviour, potentially normalising the use of electronic devices on the bench. They argue this undermines disciplinary control, opens the door for undue communication, and creates additional difficulties for officials in enforcing regulations. The incident occurred after Memphis was substituted in the first half due to a muscle injury.
Depay’s explanation
Following the backlash, Memphis took to social media to clarify the situation to fans and authorities. The forward insisted that his use of the device was not a casual distraction but an urgent professional necessity regarding his physical condition and his commitment to the Dutch national team.
Writing on his official X account, the player explained: "Just to clarify, the moment I used the phone was purely to communicate with the medical team in the Netherlands at that instant. I went out to show support for my team, even though I could have stayed in the locker room because of the injury. I am also upset with the result. We keep working for better days."
- Getty Images Sport
Other Corinthians staff under fire
The disciplinary process is not limited to the Dutch star. Corinthians must also defend two other members of its football department. Brand and business manager Leonardo Carnevale and technical scout Mauro da Silva have been denounced under Articles 243 and 258 following incidents reported by the referee.
His match report noted offensive protests at the door of the officials' locker room following the 1-1 draw. If convicted, these figures could also face six-match suspensions and heavy fines. The club is currently awaiting a trial date.