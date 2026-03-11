Meet the USMNT: Gio Reyna remains the most debated player in American soccer - but does his talent earn him a place at the World Cup?

There's a reason that, even now, Gio Reyna remains the most fiercely debated player in the U.S. Men's National Team pool. For all the setbacks along the way, a sizable portion of American soccer still believes the mercurial playmaker could make the difference at the upcoming World Cup.

It's easy to see why. At his best, Reyna is a singular talent in American soccer. He's quick and decisive on the ball, a player who has the ability to change a game in the final third. Those types of players aren't easy to come by, which is why Reyna has gotten so many opportunities at the top level despite club struggles.

That brings us to this summer. Those struggles are largely continuing, as Reyna, to date, hasn't carved out a consistent role with his new club, Borussia Monchengladbach. He was, however, fantastic for the USMNT during his run in the fall. That performance added more fuel to the fire in the great Reyna debate, keeping the 23-year-old midfielder as the program's biggest talking point.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Gio Reyna.



