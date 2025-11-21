Dowman's headline-grabbing season began when he was promoted to the first-team squad for pre-season training. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has integrated the 15-year-old carefully, and Dowman has seized his chances by delivering fearless, impactful performances despite receiving limited minutes. His notable achievements include becoming the second-youngest Premier League player, the youngest ever Arsenal starter (in the EFL Cup), and the youngest player in Champions League history. He has showcased a direct attacking style, impressing Gunners’ fans with maturity beyond his years. This strategic integration highlights his rapid progression from the youth academy to the senior level.
'I'd never seen this before' - Max Dowman receives seal of approval from ex-Arsenal wonderkid and former youth team boss Jack Wilshere after shattering Gunners records
Breakthrough season for youngster
Wilshere: 'He is better than me'
Wilshere told The Mirror: "It’s hard because I don’t want to be the guy who says: 'he will be this, or that.' But every challenge he’s had at the moment, I remember playing him for the 18s and he was 13 and we were playing Southampton, a good academy. We were 2-0 up and I remember saying to my assistant: 'Let’s get Max on the pitch.' I stood next to him and he was already taller than me! I remember saying to him: 'Max, remember you are playing against players who are five years older than you which is fine but don’t get into duels, just pop it round and have one or two touches.' He came on and the first thing he did, he ran around three players, squared it and we scored. I looked at my assistant and I’d never seen this before.
"But the most important thing with Max is he’s a top kid. He’s got a good family. He’s got a mum who is amazing, a dad who would do anything for him and wants the best for his son. It was only six or seven weeks ago before I was here, I went to watch an Arsenal Under 19s Champions League game and Max was playing. His dad was shooting off afterwards and he asked me if I could take him home. I drove him home and it’s hard to remember he’s only 15, he was trying to play Uno with me and I’m so happy for him because he’s a top kid. People say: 'Is he better than you?' He is better than me. But what I do see in similarities is his love of the game. I worked with some kids who wouldn’t even watch games but he loves it. He loves the Arsenal, he loves playing for Arsenal."
Strong leadership group
Wilshere made his debut for Arsenal aged 16 years and 256 days, against Blackburn in 2008 and is now managing at Luton. He predicts a bright future for Dowman, but also believes the quality of the senior players around him will help shape his formative years as a professional footballer.
Wilshere said: "What better role model for him to be with every day than Dec. I was at West Ham when Dec was coming through and I know how important Mark Noble was at West Ham and I can see him moulding into that role. It was Cesc for me. It was different then because we didn’t have an older leader. I went to England and John Terry was amazing for me, coaching me through every minute of the game. Cesc led by example, have little chats and helped me because he was a role model for me with the way he played, behaved and he was 16, I was 12 and he was in the first team. I looked and thought: 'That’s what I need to do.' One of my biggest regrets was that he left because we only played a year together and I wish we had longer."
North London's talent production line
It's the big NLD showdown on Sunday and, of Dowman makes it onto the pitch, he will become the youngest player to feature in the match. Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri and Tottenham's Mikey Moore are the youngest players to feature in a north London derby for their respective clubs in the Premier League era. Nwaneri made a substitute appearance in September 2024 at just 17 years old. He had previously become the youngest-ever Premier League player overall at 15 years and 181 days. Cesc Fabregas holds the record for the youngest player to start a derby for Arsenal in the Premier League, at 17. For Tottenham, Moore became their youngest-ever player when he debuted against Manchester City in May 2024. He featured in the derby last season at 17 years old. Both young players emerged from their clubs' academies and represent a new wave of youth talent in the fierce rivalry.