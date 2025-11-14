Max Dowman for England?! 15-year-old sensation set to be promoted five age groups as Arsenal starlet's rise continues

Dowman has been catching the eye in north London, with his obvious potential registering on domestic and international radars for some time. He is the youngest player to score in the UEFA Youth League - at the age of 14 - and to grace the Premier League 2 ranks.
He became Arsenal’s second-youngest debutant - behind fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri - when making his Premier League bow for the Gunners against Leeds in August 2025 aged 15 years and 235 days. Dowman will not turn 16 until New Year’s Eve.