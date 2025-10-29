Max Dowman makes more Arsenal history as 15-year-old wonderkid starts Carabao Cup clash with Brighton

Dowman already wrote his name into the club's lore back in August when he became the second-youngest player to make an appearance for both Arsenal and in the Premier League having come off the bench in a 5-0 win over Leeds. Team-mate Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest-ever player to make a Premier League appearance after he featured off the bench against Brentford at 15 years and 181 days in 2022, and in the process became the first player under the age of 16 to make a top-flight appearance.
However, at 15 years and 302 days, Dowman is the youngest-ever Arsenal player to start a game for the club having been included from the outset against Brighton. Dowman is one of a number of changes made by Arteta after Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The Gunners suffered a fair few fitness concerns against the Eagles after William Saliba, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori were all withdrawn at various points.