AFP
Mauro Junior earns maiden Brazil call-up from Carlo Ancelotti after Netherlands flirtation
Mauro Junior turns back on Dutch eligibility for Brazil call
PSV Eindhoven captain Mauro Junior has officially arrived in Carlo Ancelotti's senior Brazil squad for their upcoming FIFA Super Date tour in Australia and India. The 27-year-old's inclusion comes after previously publicly stating his openness to acquiring Dutch citizenship to play for the Netherlands national team.
Despite his earlier Oranje flirtations, Ancelotti's call-up ended a six-year absence from the international setup.
The Palmital-born defender represented Brazil extensively across youth categories from Under-15 to Under-23 level between 2013 and 2020.
- AFP
PSV captain details tactical evolution from number 10 to full-back
Speaking to CBF TV in Brisbane, Mauro Junior reflected on his fundamental transformation in Dutch football. Having worn the iconic number 10 shirt as an attacking midfielder during his youth international days, he seamlessly adapted to playing as a full-back at PSV.
He cited Brazilian legends Marcelo, Roberto Carlos, and Branco as primary sources of inspiration.
“I played many years in midfield and today, playing as a full-back, I see that they are totally different positions,” Mauro explained. “In one, you play with your back to the opponent and, in the other, you play facing them. That makes my style of play a little easier.”
Four-time Eredivisie champion prepares for senior step
Since joining PSV from Desportivo Brasil in 2017, Mauro Junior has racked up over 200 appearances and lifted four Eredivisie titles. The left-back stressed that his tactical maturity in Europe prepared him for the pressure of representing the senior national team.
He emphasized that fulfilling his childhood dream in Australia represents the pinnacle of his professional growth.
“Wearing this jersey is an overwhelming feeling, and I am prepared to give my all to help,” he added. “It’s always an honor to defend this jersey, we know the weight of it.”
- Sports Press Photo
Selecao target win sweep across Australia and India tour
Mauro Junior aims to secure three victories as Brazil launch a new international cycle ahead of future major tournaments. Ancelotti's side face Australia on Friday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville before meeting the Socceroos again on September 29 in Brisbane.
The tour concludes on October 3 against India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The PSV skipper looks to make his senior international debut and establish a long-term role.
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