Mauricio Pochettino slams Manchester City over financial breaches as USMNT boss claims no punishment can fix 'damaged' Premier League

Speaking through a translator before the United States’ clash with Chile, Pochettino expressed disbelief at the unprecedented scale of the verdict. The Argentine coach questioned how league officials allowed such widespread violations to occur undetected for so long.

"It's very difficult when out of 115 charges you are found guilty of 114 to know what the punishment should be to make it fair," Pochettino said. "Because there are other clubs like Nottingham Forest or Everton that broke rules and received different sanctions, whether point deductions or fines. It's a very difficult situation that causes astonishment given the magnitude of the verdict. And it's also fair to ask where the controls were for the rules to be broken like that. That's what catches my attention the most."

The former Chelsea boss also lamented how these breaches cast a shadow over past achievements. "It's a very sad situation because what was already achieved and celebrated maybe wasn't real, and what wasn't so good could have been better," he added. "We have lived through a period where sporting justice did not exist. If the charges are proven, it's very difficult to repair what happened. I hope that at least it serves to ensure equality exists in the future."



