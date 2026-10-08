Former Man Utd & Inter defender Darmian completes Bologna move on free transfer

Bologna have officially confirmed the signing of veteran full-back Darmian, bringing the former Manchester United and Inter star back to Serie A on a free transfer. The 36-year-old arrives with a wealth of experience in the Italian top-flight, having previously made six appearances for Milan, 16 for Palermo, 151 for Torino, 37 for Parma, and 218 for Inter.

The deal represents a significant boost for Bologna, who were forced into the market following a serious injury blow to their defensive ranks. The versatile defender has signed a contract that will keep him at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara until the end of the 2026-27 campaign. According to Football Italia, the agreement also includes a specific clause that would allow the club to extend his stay for a further 12 months should he meet certain performance targets during his first year.







