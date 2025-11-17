He gets it! Matheus Cunha shows he truly understands what it means to be a Man Utd player by signing up for annual community event

The Brazil international was vital as Wolves managed to stave off relegation last season, scoring 15 times for the Midlands outfit, which prompted speculation over a move away from Molineux. A host of Premier League sides registered their interest in Cunha, who Wolves were adamant would not leave unless his £62.5m ($82m) release clause was triggered.
Cunha still has just one league goal to his name for United, that coming in a resounding 4-2 home win over Brighton last month, but the Brazilian's work ethic has appeased supporters. And he's quickly slotted in for Ruben Amorim's men, either on the frontline or in one of the supporting roles behind the striker.
However, it is Cunha's off-field commitments that have also won supporters over with the 26-year-old agreeing to partake in local festivities in the lead up to Christmas.