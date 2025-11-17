Mason Greenwood wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for second time since move from Man Utd after scoring four in ONE game

The English international has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Month for October, as announced by the UNFP (Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels), the players' union, on Sunday. This marks a significant achievement for Greenwood, who has continued to rebuild his career in France following his move from Manchester United.
Greenwood's exceptional form in October saw him net five goals in Ligue 1. A standout performance included scoring four goals during Marseille's emphatic 6-2 win against Le Havre. He also contributed a goal in a narrow 2-1 loss against Lens, demonstrating his consistent attacking threat. This impressive tally of goals and overall contribution saw him beat out competition from Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli and OGC Nice's Sofiane Diop for the individual honour, securing 38% of the vote.
This is the second time Greenwood has received the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award since joining Marseille in the summer of 2024. His consistent recognition underscores his impact on the French top flight.