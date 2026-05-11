‘Quite a few clubs’ tipped to step up Mason Greenwood transfer interest as Marseille legend Chris Waddle bills ex-Man Utd forward as a ‘definite success’ in France

Marseille is not a place for the meek or faint of heart, with a passionate fan base demanding that immediate impacts are made by anybody that passes through their club - be that on the pitch or in the dugout.
Waddle knows all about that pressure from his playing days, with the former England star enjoying three memorable years on the Mediterranean coast that saw him grace the European Cup final and earn cult hero status a long way outside of his comfort zone.
Greenwood has trodden a similar path, with the versatile 24-year-old heading to Ligue 1 when passing through the exits at Old Trafford. Premier League giants United, after seeing a product of their academy system rebuild his career on loan at Getafe in Spain, sanctioned a £27 million ($37m) transfer.