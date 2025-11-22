Mason Greenwood goal sparks mass brawl as ex-Man Utd forward bags brace in feisty win for Marseille over Nice

Already in front thanks to former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s effort after 11 minutes, Greenwood soon doubled Marseille’s lead with the first of his two goals at the Allianz Riviera. Shifting onto his right foot inside the penalty area, the 24-year-old’s shot took a deflection which wrong-footed Nice goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.
Greenwood and his Marseille team-mates subsequently celebrated the goal in front of the Nice ultras, which was one of a number of trigger points for the unsavoury scenes which marred the derby-day encounter. According to Ligue 1+, via French broadcaster RMC Sport, Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri was struck with a lighter that was thrown by a Nice supporter.