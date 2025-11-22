Mason Greenwood goal sparks mass brawl as ex-Man Utd forward bags brace in feisty win for Marseille over Nice

The report adds referee Jeremie Pignard then brought the lighter to the match delegate and asked both sets of players to gather near the touchline. However, control was soon lost as a melee broke out with Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Nice defender Ali Al-Abdi at the heart of it. The two substitutes were cautioned as a result.

Nice were already angered over what they felt was a foul by Aubameyang on defender Juma Bah in the build up to Greenwood’s goal. But after a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was allowed to stand, bringing an end to the fracas which disrupted the match for three minutes.

Marseille went on to record a thumping victory over their fierce rivals as Greenwood netted again after 53 minutes, while forward Timothy Weah and winger Igor Paixao joined him on the scoresheet. De Zerbi’s men moved top as a result of the win, with PSG set to entertain Le Havre on Saturday evening.

