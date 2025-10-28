Mason Greenwood in line for shock Premier League return as ex-Man Utd forward targeted by TWO London clubs amid dazzling Marseille form

Greenwood's career has seen a revival following a loan spell in Spain and a permanent move to France. After seeing charges of attempted rape and assault dropped in February 2023, he joined Getafe and began to regain form, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 33 league appearances.
He then joined Marseille in July 2024 for £26.6 million ($35.3m) and enjoyed an outstanding debut season, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 and providing six assists. This performance made Greenwood the joint-top scorer in the league, alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele, and helped Marseille qualify for the Champions League. Greenwood has transferred his prolific form to the 2025-26 campaign, adding another eight goals to his Marseille tally.