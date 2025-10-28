Mason Greenwood in line for shock Premier League return as ex-Man Utd forward targeted by TWO London clubs amid dazzling Marseille form

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham and West Ham have now joined the race to sign Greenwood in 2026, exploring a possible return to the Premier League for the one-cap England international. While Spurs seek a dynamic, energetic player, West Ham see him as a potential game-changer and are desperate for new additions while languishing in the relegation places after a shocking start to the season, which has seen them change managers.

The challenge for the London clubs is not only the public perception of bringing him back to England, but also convincing Greenwood, who wants to play in top-tier competitions. Barcelona are reportedly leading the pursuit for Greenwood, with the club's scouts having recently watched him play. The Catalan giants view him as a dynamic addition to Hansi Flick’s attack and could set up a reunion with Marcus Rashford, who is currently impressing on loan from Manchester United.

However, TEAMtalk also indicate that Atletico Madrid were impressed with Greenwood during the loan spell at Getafe and are keen to bring him back to La Liga. Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are said to be preparing lucrative offers, though Greenwood's current preference is to stay in Europe and compete in the Champions League.