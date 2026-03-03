Mason Greenwood could end England hopes for World Cup opportunity with Jamaica, claims former Reggae Boyz star - who did the same in '98

Ex-Chelsea defender Sinclair, who went on to earn 28 caps for Jamaica, has previously told GOAL of Greenwood’s potential switch and the hurdles that need to be cleared in order to make that possible: “It’s a really difficult one. An obvious football answer would be, absolutely. Because of what he brings as a footballer, he makes this Jamaica squad a lot stronger. But, it’s deeper than that. There are a lot of people that don’t feel the same way about him as a person.

“It depends on what Jamaica want to do in creating a culture in the international squad. It’s a hard one to answer. From a football sense, yeah, of course you want Mason Greenwood in your squad because he gives you a greater opportunity of qualifying for the World Cup.

“At the same time, there are things in the world that are bigger than football and it’s a difficult question to answer. It would have to be acceptance from the nation, from the players, from the staff, 100 per cent backing him because there are going to be a lot of people that are going to be trying to dig holes and put him in them. It’s not a case of here’s your dual passport, you can play for Jamaica now. There is a lot more that comes with representing Jamaica.

“I was in the second batch of English-based players that joined the national squad and it wasn’t just about football for me. My decision behind playing for Jamaica was twofold. One was, I felt like there wasn’t going to be an opportunity to play for England, because of where I was at the time and the football I was playing, winning trophies etc, I thought that if I was ever going to play for England it would have been now.

“The second was to support the nation in trying to help players get out of the nation and play all over Europe. That was a big thing for me because we had to get that exposure to the national team to help the Jamaica-based players start to achieve. That was the expectation of the squad, as well as improving the squad going to the 1998 World Cup.”