'Gut-wrenching to be portrayed as someone you're not' - Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps comes out fighting after controversy over Hannah Hampton comments in autobiography

In an excerpt from her upcoming autobiography, All In, which is being serialised by The Guardian, Earps revealed she criticised Wiegman’s decision to bring Hampton back into the England fold in 2023. Behind then-no. 1 goalkeeper Earps in the pecking order, Hampton was an unused substitute when the Lionesses won Euro 2022, before being left out of subsequent squads, reportedly due to poor behaviour, although Wiegman said it was for “something personal” at the time.
Saying she did not feel “comfortable” with Hampton’s recall, Earps wrote in her autobiography: "I felt protective of the good energy we now had in goalkeeper training and the morale of the wider team. Bad behaviour is being rewarded.”
While Earps remained as England’s first-choice goalkeeper for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, saving a penalty in the final as Wiegman’s side lost 1-0 to Spain, she was usurped by Hampton in 2024, with the Chelsea goalkeeper going on to help her country win Euro 2025 in the summer. Earps announced her retirement from international football before the start of the tournament.