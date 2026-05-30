Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard salutes 'gentleman' Marquinhos for Gabriel gesture after vital penalty miss in Champions League final

Arsenal's long wait for Champions League glory continues after a narrow, agonising defeat at the hands of PSG. Mikel Arteta’s side appeared to be on the right track when Kai Havertz opened the scoring, putting the north London side in a commanding position to finally lift the trophy they have long coveted.

However, the French champions fought back in the second half, with Ousmane Dembele levelling the scores to take the game into extra time and eventually to the dreaded penalty shootout. The tension peaked when Brazilian defender Gabriel stepped up and missed his spot-kick, a moment that effectively sealed Arsenal’s fate and handed the title to PSG.