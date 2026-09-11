Modric's heir snubs United! Baturina runs riot as Fabregas's Como crush Leipzig on European debut

Como 1907 marked their UEFA Champions League debut with a resounding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig. Cesc Fabregas's side delivered an emphatic performance, with target Martin Baturina scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute to register Como's first-ever European strike.

Tasos Douvikas doubled the lead following a Baturina assist before Assane Diao made it 3-0 in the second half.

Although Eredin Maksimovic pulled one back for Leipzig, Maximo Perrone converted a pass from Nico Paz in the 90th minute to complete the rout.