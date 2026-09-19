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Classique in crisis! Luis Enrique warns nervous PSG before clash against depleted Marseille
French giants clash amid early-season struggles
Paris Saint-Germain travel to face arch-rivals Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday for the first Le Classique of the season under intense pressure. Widely regarded as the biggest rivalry in French football, both iconic clubs enter the match seeking to kickstart disappointing league campaigns.
PSG have endured a poor start in Ligue 1, collecting just a single victory from their opening four matches.
Meanwhile, Marseille are enduring a deeper crisis, suffering three defeats in four games following a quiet summer transfer window marked by key departures and a managerial change.
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Enrique insists form counts for nothing in derby
Speaking to the media ahead of the matchday five fixture, PSG manager Luis Enrique dismissed the notion that either side holds an advantage. The Spanish tactician stressed that emotional control and tactical identity remain vital when entering such a heated atmosphere.
Despite coming off a hard-fought away win at Brest, he insisted the squad cannot afford any complacency.
"There are no favourites in football and certainly not in Le Classique," Luis Enrique stated. "No Paris Saint-Germain player will ever be relaxed before Le Classique. We know how important this game is for the players and for the fans, so we'll be highly motivated while trying to control our emotions."
Transitioning Marseille present unpredictable threat
Addressing Sunday's opponents, Luis Enrique highlighted Marseille's squad overhaul and tactical shifts as factors requiring sharp tactical adaptability. With OM losing vital pillars and integrating new leadership without major summer recruits, the hosts present an unpredictable challenge.
However, the 56-year-old manager expects a hostile environment at the Velodrome regardless of current standings.
"They've changed their manager, and a lot of their players have left, so we'll need to be ready for any situation on Sunday," Luis Enrique explained. "What's for sure is that the atmosphere will be electric and that the match will be a tough one."
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Doue highlighted as PSG look to ignite season
In a boost for the visitors, Luis Enrique praised young midfielder Desire Doue, describing him as a joyful presence capable of making a decisive impact. The French youngster has impressed the coaching staff with his elite mentality and strong training performances.
A victory in Marseille would provide PSG with vital momentum before the fixture schedule intensifies following the upcoming international break.
Both teams enter the pitch on Sunday desperate for three points to salvage their domestic campaigns.
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