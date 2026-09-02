Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Athletic Club v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Marseille and Athletic Bilbao left as only clubs in Europe's top five leagues without a summer signing

Transfers
Marseille
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Ligue 1

Olympique de Marseille and Athletic Club are the only two clubs across Europe's top five leagues that have failed to make a single signing this summer. While Bilbao's strict recruitment policy explains their quiet window, Marseille's inactivity stems from severe financial constraints.

  • A unique summer transfer anomaly

    As the summer transfer window closes, Olympique de Marseille and Athletic Bilbao stand completely alone as the only two clubs across Europe's top five leagues without a single new arrival. Whether through permanent purchases, exercised options, or loan deals, neither side added to their squads during the window. While a handful of other clubs initially relied solely on loan additions or pre-arranged clauses, Marseille and Bilbao represent true anomalies in modern European football.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1082042137.jpgPhoto Players Images

    Divergent reasons for quiet windows

    While both clubs share the same lack of incomings, the underlying reasons behind their quiet windows are vastly different. Athletic's inactivity aligns with their long-standing tradition of relying almost exclusively on players from the Basque youth academy or of Basque descent. In stark contrast, Marseille's total lack of recruitment stems directly from severe financial constraints hampering the Ligue 1 outfit throughout the summer.

  • A massive exodus of star players

    Marseille's summer has been defined far more by high-profile departures than by any squad additions. The French club has parted ways with a swathe of talent, including Mason Greenwood joining Fenerbahce, Facundo Medina moving to Leverkusen, and Quinten Timber signing for Crystal Palace. Further exits saw Geronimo Rulli head to Manchester City, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join La Coruna, Leonardo Balerdi move to Roma, alongside departures for Bilal Nadir and Hamed Traore.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-STRASBOURGAFP

    Facing a challenging campaign ahead

    With a drastically depleted squad and zero reinforcements through the door, Marseille face an uphill battle to compete domestically and on the European stage. Managerial and recruitment staff will have to rely heavily on internal solutions and youth development to navigate the gruelling months ahead. As the season gathers pace, the French giants must prove that their existing roster can withstand the pressure without any fresh blood.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Ligue 1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Paris FC crest
Paris FC
PAR