No fear for Zizou! Van Bommel promises attacking blitz as De Rode Duivels target France upset

Belgium head coach Mark van Bommel declared that his squad will maintain their high-intensity, proactive approach when hosting France at the King Baudouin Stadium. Known affectionately as De Rode Duivels, Belgium enter Monday's Nations League match full of belief following an impressive 2-0 away victory against Italy in Rome.

Van Bommel praised his players' immediate tactical readiness during training sessions ahead of the marquee fixture.

He stressed that Belgium's core principles will remain intact regardless of the opposition's status.