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Marcus Rashford thanks Jamie Carragher for shutting down Gary Neville over Manchester United transfer talk
Rashford reacts to The Overlap debate
Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to agree with Jamie Carragher after the former defender clashed with Gary Neville on an upcoming episode of the Stick to Football podcast.
As reported by the Mirror, Neville attempted to prompt a discussion about the Manchester United forward, asking: "Marcus Rashford, what do we think? Last question." Carragher immediately dismissed the topic, replying: "Oh ***********. Can we do a podcast without mentioning Rashford? Stop it! Oh my god. It’s like the Trent and Rashford - there was like a little part of the podcast - the Trent part or the Rashford part."
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A frustrated plea to play football
Neville then tried to pivot the conversation, asking: "How is Trent?" before adding, "No, but he’s come back to United." Carragher remained exasperated, stating: "So what? Oh my God. He’s just a good player for Man United!" Following the release of the clip on X, Rashford shared the footage and made his feelings clear regarding the relentless attention on his career. He wrote: "Thanks, Jamie. It would be great to be able to get my head down and play football without my name being mentioned every day."
Barcelona loan and Manchester United return
Speculation regarding Rashford had intensified after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he provided 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances, helping them win La Liga. The Spanish side had an option to sign him permanently for £26 million but chose to recruit Anthony Gordon instead.
Now back in England, Michael Carrick has welcomed him into the squad. Carrick noted: "He's our player, you know, and he's come back great. He's just like any other player. I've known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different."
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What comes next for Rashford?
Manchester United kick off their domestic campaign against Hull City on Saturday, August 22. With the transfer window closing on September 1, Rashford looks certain to remain at Old Trafford for the upcoming season. He will now focus on integrating back into the team, aiming to replicate his impressive Spanish form and secure a regular starting spot under Carrick's leadership.
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