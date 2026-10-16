Marco Rose relishes Bournemouth's 'perfect' European dream after back-to-back Europa League wins

Bournemouth written a new chapter in their club history on Thursday night, securing a dominant 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz in what was their first-ever home match in European competition. The Vitality Stadium was buzzing with emotion as the Cherries continued their sensational start to the Europa League campaign. Following an opening-day triumph against Real Sociedad, this latest result ensures the Premier League side maintains a 100 per cent record in the tournament.

Goals from Evanilson and Rayan set the tone for the evening before Alvaro Rodriguez converted a clinical penalty to seal the points. The victory was a welcome distraction from domestic struggles, providing a sense of euphoria for a club that has climbed from the bottom of the English football pyramid to competing at the highest continental level. Owner Bill Foley, who flew in from the United States specifically for the game, watched on as his investment bore fruit on the big stage.