Marco Asensio speaks out after becoming first player in NINE years to miss two penalties in a Premier League game as ex-Real Madrid star goes from hero to zero at Aston Villa
Marco Asensio opened up after becoming the first player in nine years to miss two penalties in a Premier League match against Southampton.
- Asensio first player in nine years to miss two penalties in an EPL game
- Aston Villa beat Southampton 3-0
- The Villans next face PSG on Tuesday