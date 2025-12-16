Marcelo's son set to make Real Madrid Castilla debut after catching the eye of Alvaro Arbeloa

Arbeloa’s decision has been shaped partly by necessity, as Marca reports. Castilla head into the final group game severely depleted, with no fewer than 16 players unavailable due to injury, international call-ups, first-team duties and the Africa Cup of Nations. The absentees include a host of regular names, leaving the coach to look deep into the academy for solutions. Into that gap steps Enzo, still a first-year youth player but already regarded as one of the academy’s brightest attacking prospects.
The call-up arrives just days after Enzo made his European debut in the UEFA Youth League against Olympiacos, a milestone that capped a strong start to the season with Juvenil A. Regularly involved in Julian Lopez de Lerma’s matchday squads, Enzo had been knocking on the door of continental football. Having stepped through it, he now finds himself on the verge of action with Real's reserves. Arbeloa knows the forward well. It was the former Madrid and Spain defender who handed Enzo his Juvenil A debut last season, and he may now offer another defining moment by unleashing him at the Castilla level. Alongside Enzo, other youth players, including Liberto, Galassi, De Almeida and Lacosta, have also been drafted in.