Skinner's exit was reported by the Athletic on Monday morning, with sources telling the outlet that Skinner had offered his resignation before reaching an agreement with the club to mutually terminate his contract. The 43-year-old signed a two-year extension last summer, with the option for a further year, so was due to be in his role until at least the end of the upcoming 2026-27 season.
United then announced Skinner's exit, "by mutual agreement", shortly afterwards, with a statement reading: "Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress of Manchester United Women. The club places on record its sincere thanks for his professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout his time at United, and wishes him every success in the future."