According to The Times, a host of Champions League giants, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, have registered firm interest in securing his signature after Guehi’s situation took a significant twist in September when a deadline-day move to Liverpool dramatically collapsed while he was undergoing a medical in London. The centre back was said to be "furious" with how the transfer unravelled, having already mentally prepared himself to join the Merseyside club. Since then, his performances have only strengthened his market value. A run of excellent displays for both club and country has cemented his status as one of England’s most reliable defenders heading into next year’s World Cup. Liverpool still see Guehi as an ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk, who turns 35 next season. With Ibrahima Konate’s future uncertain, as his contract expires next summer and Madrid are circling, and Joe Gomez battling repeated injuries, Liverpool’s need is growing more urgent.
Revealed: Marc Guehi's five Champions League suitors as Crystal Palace captain prepares for pre-contract talks with foreign clubs
European heavyweights ready to fight it out for Guehi
City & Madrid join the race
City have emerged as a serious contender, with Pep Guardiola reportedly impressed by Guehi’s professionalism after seeing him bounce back from the collapsed Liverpool transfer. Despite possessing a deep pool of centre-backs, there are growing concerns around the long-term futures of John Stones and Ruben Dias. Stones, now 31, remains injury-prone, while Dias has shown signs of slowing down. Should he join, Guehi could challenge for a starting place immediately.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also firmly in the hunt as they plan a major defensive rebuild. The club does not want to spend heavily on a first-choice centre back and is instead monitoring free-agent opportunities. Guehi features alongside Dayot Upamecano and the soon-to-be-out-of-contract Konate on their shortlist. Madrid have already begun preparing for departures. Long-time stalwarts Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are both out of contract in June, and the club’s signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen last summer was an early step in that transition. With Guehi offering a cost-effective, high-quality option, Madrid’s interest continues to grow.
Bayern Munich and Kompany have done their homework
Vincent Kompany is said to be a long-term admirer of Guehi. The Bayern Munich head coach, a former elite centre-half himself, has tracked the Palace captain for several seasons. The Bavarians contemplated bringing in Guehi last summer, anticipating the possible exit of Kim Min-jae. Although the South Korean remained, his reduced starting role this season has reopened conversations about the position. Bayern are trying to extend Upamecano’s contract, but Real Madrid’s interest complicates matters. Kompany has also evaluated Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and even Konate, but Guehi remains a standout candidate due to his reliability.
When asked about Bayern's discussion with Guehi's representatives, sporting director Eberl told DAZN: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market."
Meanwhile, Palace boss Oliver Glasner has admitted that the Eagles will have to reluctantly part ways with the defender next summer: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."
Barcelona add their name to the list
Barcelona have placed Guehi firmly on their shortlist. However, the Catalan club’s head coach, Hansi Flick, prefers a balanced centre-back partnership of a left-footer and a right-footer. While Guehi typically plays on the left side of defence, he is naturally right-footed, which may influence their final decision.
Meanwhile, both Arsenal and Tottenham explored the possibility of signing Guehi earlier this year, but the defender was realistic about his prospects. At Arsenal, he would have faced strong competition from the established duo of William Saliba and Gabriel, one of the Premier League’s most settled partnerships. Whereas he believed that a January move to Tottenham would not suit him. His next move is being planned with the utmost care.