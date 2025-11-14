Liverpool targeting two defenders with same name as Premier League champions consider Marc Guehi alternatives

The Daily Mail reports that Guehi remains a name firmly on the club’s radar, but no meaningful progress has been made on reviving the transfer in January. However, they have begun to explore alternative profiles. Joel Ordoñez of Club Brugge has been monitored extensively, with Liverpool scouts impressed by his physicality and tactical intelligence. The Ecuadorian defender has risen quickly in Belgium and is deemed by several clubs to possess the raw tools needed to develop into a top-tier modern centre-back. But he is not the only Ordonez on Liverpool’s list.

Deinner Ordonez, a rising star at Independiente del Valle, the Ecuadorian academy responsible for producing talents such as Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Kendry Paez, is also being tracked. While he is viewed as a long-term project rather than an immediate first-team candidate, youth scouts have privately described him as arguably the best player in his entire age group across South America.