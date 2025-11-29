Marc Cucurella credited with significant role in the explosion of Estevao at Chelsea after practising on teenage winger before shackling Lamine Yamal

Estevao scored his fifth Chelsea goal of the season in midweek as the Blues eased to a 3-0 home win over Barcelona in the Champions League. Chelsea went ahead midway through the first half through a Jules Kounde own goal following some good work from Marc Cucurella down the right.
The Brazil international doubled Chelsea's advantage 10 minutes after the break before Liam Delap confirmed the home triumph over Barcelona, who were reduced to 10 men shortly before the interval after Ronald Araujo received his marching orders. Estevao rightly received praise for his showing on the right flank against the Blaugrana, but it was Cucurella who was named Player of the Match in the Stamford Bridge success.
The Spanish left-back was instrumental in minimising compatriot Lamine Yamal's impact down the Barcelona right. Yamal managed just one shot and created only two chances before he was replaced by Dani Olmo with 10 minutes to play.