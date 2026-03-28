Manuel Neuer & Bayern Munich postpone contract decision following latest injury setback

According to reports from Bild, Neuer has requested that Bayern Munich’s management hold off on formal contract negotiations for the time being. The legendary goalkeeper, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday, wants to evaluate his physical resilience following a muscle fibre tear that has hampered his availability this season.

The club reportedly agreed to this request, with no definitive decision expected before the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in mid-April. Neuer is currently focused on his rehabilitation at the Bavarian club, aiming to prove he can still handle the rigours of elite competition before deciding whether to extend his stay or head into retirement.