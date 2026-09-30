Manu Kone lifts the lid on Zinedine Zidane's 'human' management style as new France boss works his magic

Zidane is preparing for his first home match as the head coach of France, a significant milestone that sees him return to the Stade de France to face Italy. The fixture carries immense historical weight, mirroring the opponent he faced in his final professional appearance as a player back in 2006. While the public anticipation is reaching fever pitch, the players themselves are equally eager to see the reception their new mentor receives from the home crowd on Friday evening.

Kone, who is quickly becoming a key figure in this new-look midfield, spoke about the unique aura surrounding the former Real Madrid boss. "We'll see on Friday at the match, we're all going to discover that at the same time as everyone else, we're going to discover the ovation, we're going to applaud, that's all," Kone remarked.