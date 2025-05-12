Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 2025Getty Images
Manchester City snubbed! Club reach verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over Florian Wirtz deal but Germany international does not want Etihad move

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz but he is unsure about a move to the Etihad.

  • Bayer and City reach verbal Wirtz agreement
  • Wirtz reportedly not interested in move to City
  • Would prefer a move to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid
