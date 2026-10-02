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Manchester City officially launch appeal against Premier League guilty verdict as club maintains 'irrefutable' proof of innocence
City formally contest guilty verdict
Man City met their Friday deadline, officially submitting their paperwork at 19:00 BST on Thursday. This follows an independent commission finding the club guilty of serious financial breaches following a lengthy investigation.
Between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons, City were ruled to have artificially inflated their revenues by upwards of £830 million. Authorities concluded that the club utilised disguised funding schemes and 'sham' contracts with commercial partners to bypass strict spending regulations.
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Club claims irrefutable evidence in official response
Releasing an official communication on Friday, City vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The club expressed total confidence in clearing their name, arguing the initial ruling was fundamentally flawed.
"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the club lodged its comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter," the club stated. "The club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe."
The statement continued: "The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete."
High stakes in unprecedented legal battle
City's legal team is expected to argue that key sponsorships were legitimately bankrolled by the Abu Dhabi government, rather than the club's direct ownership group. The outcome of this appeal will carry massive implications for the future landscape of English football.
Under current regulations, the newly convened judicial panel will only review the initial decision. They will not conduct a full rehearing of the original case, meaning City must prove foundational errors in the commission's initial ruling to successfully overturn the sanctions.
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A strict timeline for final resolution
A swift resolution is mandated by the governing body's framework, as per The Athletic. The appeal hearing must take place within 12 weeks of the formal submission.
Once the proceedings conclude, the panel is required to deliver a final verdict within 30 days. Until then, Enzo Maresca's squad must maintain their focus on domestic and European fixtures while the unprecedented boardroom battle plays out in the background.
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