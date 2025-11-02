Man Utd player ratings vs Brighton: Jess Park, that is brilliant! Star scores best goal of the game as Marc Skinner's side win five-goal thriller after Elisabeth Terland and Lisa Naalsund strikes to continue unbeaten start to WSL season

After riding an early wave of pressure from Dario Vidosic's Brighton, United grew into the first half as Terland and Park had efforts blocked, while Ella Toone went close with a half volley.

Skinner's side then took the lead through Norway international Terland, who scored against her former club after some good work from Toone in the build up. Continuing to impress after being brought back into the starting XI, Park then scored her fourth league goal of the season with a left-footed drive after the break.

Brighton made things interesting when Fran Kirby and Kiko Seike scored either side of substitute Naalsund’s delightful effort, but the visitors held on for a first league win at Broadfield Stadium since the 2022-23 campaign. With the victory, third-placed United moved to within two points of leaders Chelsea and one away from local rivals City, who are currently second.

GOAL rates United's players from West Sussex...