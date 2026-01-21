'He needs arrogance!' - Man Utd striker Benjamin Sesko urged to match Zlatan Ibrahimovic's 'aura' to silence critics at Old Trafford

The Slovenia international has scored just five competitive goals since making the move to Old Trafford as part of an attacking recruitment drive last summer. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo also moved to United, the pair arriving from Premier League pair Wolves and Brentford, respectively.
However, Sesko's addition drew the most fanfare, with the 22-year-old considered one of the best young strikers in Europe. Yet the former RB Leipzig man has been unable to transfer his Bundesliga form to England's top tier, having struck in just three of 16 league outings for the Manchester powerhouse.
And despite hitting the back of the net in back-to-back United outings, bagging a brace in the 2-2 draw with Burnley and then the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Brighton, Sesko was dropped for the Manchester Derby win over rivals City as Michael Carrick called upon Mbeumo to lead the charge in Saturday's 2-0 home win.
And Saha has been compared to another former United striker, Ibrahimovic, with the Frenchman of the opinion the Sesko needs to match the Swede's "aura" if he is to succeed under Carrick.