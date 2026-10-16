Man Utd squad cancel team dinner after Atletico Madrid defeat and Lisandro Martinez outburst

United players reportedly cancelled a team dinner scheduled for Thursday evening following their 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atletico, as per The Sun. Michael Carrick's side extended their winless run to five matches in all competitions after a disappointing night in the Spanish capital.

The fallout from the European defeat was heavily dominated by Martinez, who launched an explosive outburst aimed directly at the club board. The central defender vented his anger at director of football Jason Wilcox while arguing that the squad lacked the necessary quality to compete with top opposition.

Martinez released a public statement 24 hours later to address the situation and clarify his actions. The Argentina international stated that he merely spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result everyone wanted.